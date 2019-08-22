Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RCC
Saddle Brook
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Taormina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette A. Taormina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette A. Taormina Obituary
Jeanette A. Taormina

Saddle Brook - Jeanette A. Taormina (nee Hanzer) age 84, of Saddle Brook passed away on August 19, 2019.

Jeanette worked for Buitoni Foods in South Hackensack for many years.

Jeanette is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years James L. Taormina, her loving children James Taormina and Wife Starre, Jay Taormina and Wife Diana and Ronald Taormina and Wife Virginia, her loving grandchildren James Taormina Jr. and Wife Kira, Thomas Taormina, Katrina Taormina, Alexis Taormina and Luis Sierra and loving great-grandchildren Makala Taormina, Zachary Taormina, and Justin Sierra.

Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. Visiting hours on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2 to 8pm. Funeral mass at St. Philip the Apostle RCC in Saddle Brook on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 9:30 am. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now