Jeanette A. Taormina
Saddle Brook - Jeanette A. Taormina (nee Hanzer) age 84, of Saddle Brook passed away on August 19, 2019.
Jeanette worked for Buitoni Foods in South Hackensack for many years.
Jeanette is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years James L. Taormina, her loving children James Taormina and Wife Starre, Jay Taormina and Wife Diana and Ronald Taormina and Wife Virginia, her loving grandchildren James Taormina Jr. and Wife Kira, Thomas Taormina, Katrina Taormina, Alexis Taormina and Luis Sierra and loving great-grandchildren Makala Taormina, Zachary Taormina, and Justin Sierra.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. Visiting hours on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2 to 8pm. Funeral mass at St. Philip the Apostle RCC in Saddle Brook on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 9:30 am. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.