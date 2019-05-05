|
Jeanette Bickel
Northvale - Jeanette Bickel (nee Binaghi), 90, of Northvale, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William. Devoted mother of William III and wife Cynthia of Dumont, Debra Sansanelli and fiancé Christian of Ewing and the late Edward. Proud grandmother of Candice, Cheryl, Alexandra, Jennifer, Edward Michael and Giancarlo. Adored great-grandmother of Robbie, CJ, Hunter, Tristan and Madelina.
Jeanette was manager for Verde Insurance in Northvale for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Closter and a member of the Northvale Senior Center and the Golden Agers.
A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 11 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Closter with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Monday 5-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
