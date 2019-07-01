|
Jeanette Coppa
Totowa - Coppa, Jeanette (nee DeFeo), age 78 of Totowa at rest in Wayne on June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Dominic Coppa of Totowa. Loving mother of Stephen Coppa and his wife Sharon of Wayne, and Richard Coppa of Hoboken. Dear grandmother of Mario and Victoria Coppa. Sister of Joseph DeFeo of FL and Joyce Einhorn of NC. Sister-in-law of Larry Coppa and his wife Antoinette and Frank Coppa and his wife Kimberly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, she lived in Totowa since 1973. Mrs. Coppa worked in the office of a family owned fuel oil business for fifty years and was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Paterson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to the , P.O. BOX 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.