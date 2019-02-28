Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Angels R.C. Church
Little Falls, NJ
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
8:30 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Jeanette D. "Jean" Pallotta

Totowa - Jeanette D. "Jean" (nee Trunzo), age 94 of Totowa at rest in Paterson on February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years to Nicholas A. Pallotta of Totowa. She is preceded in death by 2 sisters and a brother and survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born in Coalport, PA, she lived in Paterson, then in Totowa for the past 70 years. Jean was a Secretary for the Engineering & Consumer Department for Passaic County for 30 years before retiring in 1990. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls and enjoyed traveling as well as trips to Atlantic City. She also loved to cook.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 8:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls at 9:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Friday 4:00 - 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the , National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas, 75231; , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tn 38105; The American Foundation for the Blind (afb.org); or the NJ Division,Inc. 986 South Springfield Ave.,Springfield, NJ 07081 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
