Jeanette Frances Pinsdorf
Jeanette Frances Pinsdorf

Bogota - passed away November 23, 2020. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was a former member of the Bogota Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. Jeanette is survived by her sons John and his wife Natalie, Fred E., her daughters Frances & Janet, daughter in law Karen Pinsdorf; her grandchildren Stephanie van der Have-Carl , Timothy van der Have, Jennifer Pinsdorf -Fiduccia and her husband John, William, Lisa and Joseph C. Pinsdorf; and her great-grandchildren; Olivia Nicole & Lucas Andrew Carl, Matthew Charles & John Luke Fiduccia and Reese Pinsdorf. Jeanette was pre-deceased by her husband Fred J. (2005), her son Joseph C. Sr. (1997), her father Fred Cousin and her mother and step-father Jeanette and William Shea, her sister and brother-in- law, Dorothy and Anthony Pagnani and brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Geraldine Cousin. Arrangements private by Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota. Contributions to Tomorrows Children's Fund are appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
