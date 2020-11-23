Jeanette Frances Pinsdorf



Bogota - passed away November 23, 2020. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was a former member of the Bogota Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. Jeanette is survived by her sons John and his wife Natalie, Fred E., her daughters Frances & Janet, daughter in law Karen Pinsdorf; her grandchildren Stephanie van der Have-Carl , Timothy van der Have, Jennifer Pinsdorf -Fiduccia and her husband John, William, Lisa and Joseph C. Pinsdorf; and her great-grandchildren; Olivia Nicole & Lucas Andrew Carl, Matthew Charles & John Luke Fiduccia and Reese Pinsdorf. Jeanette was pre-deceased by her husband Fred J. (2005), her son Joseph C. Sr. (1997), her father Fred Cousin and her mother and step-father Jeanette and William Shea, her sister and brother-in- law, Dorothy and Anthony Pagnani and brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Geraldine Cousin. Arrangements private by Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota. Contributions to Tomorrows Children's Fund are appreciated.









