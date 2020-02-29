Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Rosenfeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette L. (Aronowitz) Rosenfeld

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette L. (Aronowitz) Rosenfeld Obituary
Jeanette L. (nee Aronowitz) Rosenfeld

Teaneck - Jeanette L. (nee Aronowitz) Rosenfeld, age 94, of Teaneck, NJ, a former lifetime resident of Paterson, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Rosenfeld, devoted mother of Linda Miller and her husband Barry, of North Haledon, NJ, formerly of Paramus, NJ and Lester Rosenfeld, of Paterson, NJ, dear sister of Thelma Peres, of Teaneck, NJ, formerly of Paterson, NJ, the late Claire Schlomowitz and the late Marvin Aronowitz, cherished grandmother of Sari Miller, Elana Miller, Aaron Miller and his wife Sydney Singer and Joel Miller and his wife Debra, proud great grandmother of Avery Anne Miller and Nathan Sanford Miller. Jeanette was a member of the Paterson chapter of Hadassah and a former member of Community Synagogue, in Paterson. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ, burial will follow at the Ozerkower Cemetery, Dewey Avenue, Saddle Brook, NJ.

Memorial Donations in memory of Jeanette L. Rosenfeld may be made to Paramus Bat Sheva chapter of Hadassah.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -