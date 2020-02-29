|
Jeanette L. (nee Aronowitz) Rosenfeld
Teaneck - Jeanette L. (nee Aronowitz) Rosenfeld, age 94, of Teaneck, NJ, a former lifetime resident of Paterson, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Rosenfeld, devoted mother of Linda Miller and her husband Barry, of North Haledon, NJ, formerly of Paramus, NJ and Lester Rosenfeld, of Paterson, NJ, dear sister of Thelma Peres, of Teaneck, NJ, formerly of Paterson, NJ, the late Claire Schlomowitz and the late Marvin Aronowitz, cherished grandmother of Sari Miller, Elana Miller, Aaron Miller and his wife Sydney Singer and Joel Miller and his wife Debra, proud great grandmother of Avery Anne Miller and Nathan Sanford Miller. Jeanette was a member of the Paterson chapter of Hadassah and a former member of Community Synagogue, in Paterson. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ, burial will follow at the Ozerkower Cemetery, Dewey Avenue, Saddle Brook, NJ.
Memorial Donations in memory of Jeanette L. Rosenfeld may be made to Paramus Bat Sheva chapter of Hadassah.