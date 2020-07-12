1/1
Jeanette N. Durante (Nee (Lettie) Cafaro)
Jeanette (Lettie) N. Durante (nee Cafaro)

Elmwood Park - Jeanette (Lettie) N. Durante (nee Cafaro), 87, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Friday, July 10th, 2020. Born in Hackensack, she grew up in Hasbrouck Heights just a few blocks away from her loving husband, John. They met together working at Diana's Pastry Shop, sharing rides and walks home from work, and they enjoyed 70 years together. She's been a part of the Elmwood Park Community for over 55 years. She was the owner of Durante's Deli in Elmwood Park for many years before retiring.

Jean loved cooking for her family and everyone who walked through her door. She was always shopping, and she never stopped keeping up with the latest trends. She was a talented beautician with never a hair out of place, and she was always dressed perfectly for everyday and occasion. Jean could make something out of anything—a creative person who was truly talented at drawing, painting, crafts, and decorating a house until it felt like home. She loved spending time with her family, and she never stopped spoiling her grandchildren.

Beloved wife of John, Sr., loving mother of Frank, his wife Jacqueline, John Jr., his wife Antoinette and Amelia Durante Pyskaty, proud grandmother of Lisa, Joe, Michael, Justine, Johnny, Krystie, Melissa, and Lauren, and adoring great grandmother of Bianca, Nina, Ella, and Joey. Jean always made everyone in her life feel so loved.

Visiting Tuesday 4 to 7 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Wednesday 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospital in Jean's memory.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
