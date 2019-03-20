Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Assumption (all are to meet at church)
Emerson, NJ
Emerson - RAUSCH, Jeanette (nee Diaz), age 46, of Emerson and formerly of North Bergen passed away on March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Mathew Rausch. Devoted mother of Eric and Taylor. Loving daughter of Maria and the late Manuel Diaz. Cherished sister of Jennifer Diaz-Yang and her husband Bo. Dear aunt of Ethan, Logan, Brandon, Lia, Jules and Gabby. Daughter-in-law of Leonard and the late Barbara Rausch. Sister-in-law of Heather and Nick Rattacasa. Jeanette worked for many years for Bank of America and as a Vice President at J.P Morgan Chase Portfolio Analysis Group. She was active with the Emerson Club Soccer and a former Vice President for the Emerson Soccer Board. Jeanette was also a longtime parishioner of the Church of the Assumption, Emerson. Family and friends are welcome to visit on Friday 4-9pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30AM at the Church of the Assumption, Emerson. All are to meet at church. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , . To view Jeanette's tribute page please visit volkleber.com
