Jeanette Scrittorale
Howell - passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Private entombment services will be held at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. Arrangements by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for the complete obituary. Online viewing via live stream will take place Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at 9:30 am. Go to Mrs. Scrittorale's obituary at www.bizubquinlan.com and click on the link at 9:30 am.