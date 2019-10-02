Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Sweetman Poulsen Obituary
Jeanette Sweetman Poulsen

Pompton Lakes - Jeanette Sweetman Poulsen, 97, of Pompton Lakes, passed away on October 1, 2019.

Born in Paterson, Jeanette was the daughter of Jacobus and Adrianna Noteboom. She was a graduate of Seton Hall University and Montclair State University and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing. Jeanette settled in Pompton Lakes in 1951 and served as a school nurse for the Pompton Lakes Board of Education. She was a member of the Paterson General Hospital Nurses Alumni Association and a life member of the NJEA and National Education Association. She was an active member of Pompton Reformed Church where she also served as an elder.

Jeanette is lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She always treasured the special time she spent with her nieces, Carol J. McCurry and Adrienne Ottenbreit. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Sweetman. She was predeceased by her husband, John Peter Sweetman in 1984; her husband, Arthur Poulsen in 2010; her brother, William Noteboom; and her sister, Nellie Canfield.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 am to 12 pm Thursday, October 3 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Pompton Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Lakes. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanette's memory to Pompton Reformed Church would be greatly appreciated by her family.
