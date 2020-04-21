|
|
Jeanie Tallman
Pequannock - Jeanie Tallman, of Pequannock, died Monday, April 20, 2020. She was 91.
Born in Troy, NY in 1928,as the daughter of newly-arrived Scottish immigrants, Jeanie grew up in Glens Falls where she graduated from high school. In 1953, Jeanie was chosen to serve as Glens Falls' Community Ambassador to Ireland. She travelled to Ireland with a group from the Experiment in International Living, which is based in Putney, VT.
She was married to the late Richard E. Tallman for 57 years. Richard passed away in December 2011. Jeanie and her family resided in Butler and Pompton Plains. She was a member of the Pequannock Valley Presbyterian Church, and then the First Reformed Church. Jeanie was also active in the Suburban Women's Club of Pompton Plains.
Jeanie is survived by her son, Colonel J. Craig Tallman, his wife Kathleen; her grandchildren: Eric Tallman and Sarah Coates and her husband Master Sergeant Brian Coates; and her great-grandchildren: DeAnjay and Isabelle.
A memorial service will be held at the First Reformed Church at a future date, after restrictions are lifted. Donations may be made to the First Reformed Church in Pompton Plains.