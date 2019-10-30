|
|
Jeanne A. Loomer
Pompton Plains - Jeanne A. Loomer (née Gagnon) of Pompton Plains, NJ, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Cedar Crest Senior Living Community where she lived. Jeanne was born on July 29, 1934, in Salem, MA, and raised there. She moved to the New York area in 1955. After residing in Cliffside Park, NJ, for over 50 years, in 2015, she moved to Cedar Crest where she enjoyed spending time with the many friends she met and made there.
Her last employed years were at the Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, NJ, in the Pastoral Care Department.
Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, Emile Gagnon and Louise (née Evans) Gagnon. In 2005, her husband, Charles W. Loomer, on Oct. 21, 2018, her sister, Joanne M. McCarthy, and on March 30, 2019, her son-in-law, Jeffrey W. Lenarski. She is survived by her son, Peter E. Loomer of Teaneck, NJ, and her daughter, Catherine L. Lenarski of Ewing, NJ. A granddaughter, Amanda (née Lenarski) and her husband, Sean Karhan, of Xenia, Ohio, a grandson, Joseph P. Lenarski, of Ewing, NJ, and a great-grandson due on Dec. 9, 2019. In addition, Jeanne's nieces and nephews who she was very fond of.
The family would like to thank her friends at Cedar Crest, especially Elizabeth T. Chadwick and Christine L. Burley for their kindness provided to Jeanne in her final days. The family would also like to thank the aides from Caring People, especially Jeanne's live-in aide, Verbena Ayisi, for the love and amazing care she provided for Jeanne.
Per Jeanne's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held on Nov. 8, 2019, at 9 a.m. at The Chapel at Cedar Crest. Interment will take place that afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jeanne's memory to The ARC of Bergen and Passaic Counties, 223 Moore Street, Hackensack, NJ, or online at www.arcbp.com or to the Cedar Crest's Scholar's Fund, One Cedar Crest Drive,
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444, Attn: Philanthropy Department. Arrangements are by All Faiths Cremation Service, West New York, NJ.