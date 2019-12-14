|
|
Jeanne Ayers Dimmit
Wall - Jeanne Ayers Dimmit (Laura Jeanne Ayers) died peacefully on December 11, 2019, in Wall, NJ. She was born on May 22, 1927, to Stephen and Laura (Show) Ayers. The newspapers that day heralded the landing of Charles Lindbergh's solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
Jeanne, along with her two brothers, Stephen and Donald, was raised in Leonia, NJ. She attended the Leonia Elementary School (now ACS) and graduated from Leonia High School in 1945. She graduated from Bethany College in West Virginia in 1949 with a degree in biology. While at Bethany, Jeanne met the love of her life, Howard Dimmit, as she liked to say "over a garbage can" while working in the dining hall. They were married on December 26, 1949, forming a union that lasted 65 years.
Jeanne and Howard were long-time residents on Hawthorne Terrace in Leonia, NJ, where they lovingly raised three sons: Jeffrey (Suzanne) of Joplin, MO; William (Patty) of Harriman, NY; and David (Deb) of Ocean Grove, NJ. In her later years Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her 7 grandchildren: Will, David, Laura, Steven, Jack, Scott, and Tommy, with whom she loved sharing stories, especially memories of days gone by.
Jeanne left behind a legacy of learning after many years as a public school educator. Her first position in 1950 found her teaching grades 1 through 7 at Connells Point School, a 2-room schoolhouse near Marvell, AR. Later she continued her career teaching fourth and fifth grade at the Anna C. Scott School in Leonia, NJ, from 1968 through 1992. Her students enriched her life as much as she enriched theirs, and one of her great pleasures was running into former students around town.
Jeanne was a strong and passionate caregiver to her husband, Howard, who was disabled for many years. In retirement, Jeanne and Howard lived a full life, spending winters in Green Valley, AZ, and summers in the tent colony in their beloved Ocean Grove, NJ.
Jeanne was a people-person who enjoyed talking with anyone and everyone. She loved the beach, driving across the US every spring and fall, playing scrabble, challenging herself with the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle (and sometimes finishing it!), and sipping the occasional glass of Scotch. Jeanne will be remembered for her love of learning, her strong and generous spirit, and her open heart. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Arrangements by O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, NJ. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.