Jeanne Bartelt



Chesterton, IN - Jeanne E. Bartelt, 91 of Chesterton, IN and formerly of Whiting, NJ, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born August 11, 1929 in Clifton, NJ to John and Rebecca (Van Vliet) Reenstra. Jeanne had worked as a Bookkeeper/Promotions Director for Preakness Shopping Center Merchants Association in Wayne, NJ for over 35 years. She was an active member of the Preakness Reformed Church in Wayne, NJ and Ocean Community Church in Manahawkin, NJ.



She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Howard E. Bartelt. She was a loving mother to their children, Ken (Charlene) Bartelt, Nancy (Charles) Sworin, and Janice Bartelt; grandchildren, Laura (Christopher) Wasemann, Karen (Benjamin) Parsley, and Brian (Steph) Sworin; great grandchildren, Leightynn, Benson, Tyler, Emilia, and Jude and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.



Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso, IN, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Dunes Hospice, LLC, Valparaiso, IN. Moeller Funeral Home Valparaiso, IN entrusted with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store