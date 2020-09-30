Jeanne Gallagher
East Windsor - Jeanne Manning Gallagher, 93, of East Windsor, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Jersey City, NJ, on April 21, 1927, Jeanne was a graduate of the Academy of St. Aloysius High School and St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Paterson, NJ. At age 26, Jeanne met John Gallagher in Jersey City, and they married in 1954, sharing 32 years of happily married life together. John preceded his wife in death on April 12, 1986. Jeanne and John lived in Clifton, NJ and raised their five children there. Jeanne's faith was a great inspiration to her throughout her life. In addition to John, Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, John and Sarah Heffernan Manning; her sisters, Sr. Mary Stephen Manning and Margaret Hayden, and her brother, Thomas Manning. Jeanne loved being "Nana" to her 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her five children: Maureen (and Joseph) Topper, Kathleen (and Douglas) Mariboe, John (and Susan) Gallagher, Mark (and Elaine) Gallagher and Erin (and Brendan) Scanlon, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be celebrated on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Church in Clifton, NJ, and there will be a live stream of the funeral available on the parish website. Go to www.stphilip.org/funerals
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, Convent Station, NJ, (www.scnj.org
) in loving memory of Sr. Joan Anne Gallagher, Jeanne's beloved sister-in-law. www.allwoodfuneralhome.com