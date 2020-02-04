Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Jeanne K. (Kirner) Gilbert


1931 - 2020
Jeanne K. (nee Kirner) Gilbert

Ocean Grove and Clifton - passed away on Feb. 3, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, from 3 to 7pm at the Bizub Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton with Parastas at 4:30 pm. The funeral will be on Friday, Feb. 7, starting with a prayer before church at 9:15am at the funeral home followed by a Byzantine Funeral Liturgy at 10:00am at St. Michael's Cathedral Chapel, 415 Lackawanna Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ. Internment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. Donations can be made to MFEE, mfee.org or 100 Chestnut St, Montclair, NJ 07042. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for full obituary, driving directions and online condolences.
