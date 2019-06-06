|
Jeanne Lee Mara
Secaucus - Jeanne Lee Mara 65 of Secaucus passed away suddenly on Monday June 3, 2019 at her home.
Jeanne was born Englewood, NJ and she has resided in Secaucus for the last 19 years.
Jeanne was the President and CEO of Intelligent Light in Rutherford. Her leadership and guidance over the last 25 years built the company into a leader in the industry. In the late 1980's, she ran the computer animation operation for the company, producing pioneering CGI pieces for HBO, Cinemax, Nickleodeon and many others.
She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Jean (Montcreif) Mara.
Jeanne is survived by her mate and companion of 45 years Stephen M. Legensky;
A memorial service will be announced by the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus.