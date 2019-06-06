Services
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Mara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Lee Mara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanne Lee Mara Obituary
Jeanne Lee Mara

Secaucus - Jeanne Lee Mara 65 of Secaucus passed away suddenly on Monday June 3, 2019 at her home.

Jeanne was born Englewood, NJ and she has resided in Secaucus for the last 19 years.

Jeanne was the President and CEO of Intelligent Light in Rutherford. Her leadership and guidance over the last 25 years built the company into a leader in the industry. In the late 1980's, she ran the computer animation operation for the company, producing pioneering CGI pieces for HBO, Cinemax, Nickleodeon and many others.

She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Jean (Montcreif) Mara.

Jeanne is survived by her mate and companion of 45 years Stephen M. Legensky;

A memorial service will be announced by the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Memorial Home
Download Now