Jeanne Marie Markham
North Haledon - Markham, Jeanne Marie (nee Maicki), age 82 of North Haledon, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born in Paterson, Jeanne had resided in North Haledon since 1973. A graduate of William Paterson Teacher's College, and holder of a master's degree in teaching, Jeanne was a reading specialist in the Paterson school system. Jeanne taught at Paterson's School 10 for 31 years where she loved teaching loved her students. Jeanne enjoyed reading, travelling throughout the continental United States. She had been a former North Haledon PTA member and a past president. Jeanne M. Markham was the beloved wife of Morris Markham of North Haledon. Loving mother of Glen Markham and his wife Melissa of North Haledon. Doting grandmother of Kyle and Tyler Markham. Dear sister of Maryann Scala of Totowa. Aunt of Sue Brunetti and Thomas Scala. Great aunt of Shane Brunetti and Nicholas and Stephanie Scala. Honorary Grammy to Rhiannon and Zachary Collazo. Funeral service and cremation will be private. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne on Tuesday, September 8 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center, Hackensack, NJ. (www.browningforshay.com
