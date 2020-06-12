Jeanne Marie McNeil Wenzel



May 2, 1943 - June 8, 2020 77 years old. (BayHead, Lavallette, NJ, Boynton Beach, Stuart, FL).



Jeanne was your iconic Jersey Shore shopkeeper.



Working 7 days a week, 12 or more hours a day at "SALTYS" where she helped thousands of young men and women purchase their first present for a family member or their first crush. Jeanne had the gift of gab, and was nicknamed "Gabby" in high school appropriately as through out her life she was heard many times before she was ever seen. You always knew Jeanne was at the party or in the store with her boisterous laughter. Jeanne was more than just (Mrs. Salty), she was part of the community founding the towns Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and local garden club (Lavallette, GEB Guild). She served as an elected Republican Committee Woman and helped form the Lavallette Fire Companies Woman Auxiliary. Jeanne served as an officer in the Lavallette Business Association and Editor of two separate writings of the towns' history book. Jeanne enjoyed socializing with her young patrons and their families remembering their names as they returned every summer. Jeanne would make the time to enjoy the Lavallette Yacht Clubs races and Annual Champagne breakfast during the summer. During the cold winters, Jeanne would bowl on a league and enjoyed a weekly girls night out with rotating card party destinations. Jeanne was always on the move traveling with her children to museums, National Parks and monuments or with her husband Robert and friends to the local Rotary Clubs annual convention. Travel was also part of the business, attending gift shows around the country to find the next great gift for her patrons. She did make time to relax with family vacations to their family camp in Maine or their condo in Florida. In 1997 Jeanne and Robert retired to Boynton Beach, Florida where she would entertain her friends and family for decades. After loosing her husband Robert, she continued to be socially involved and started to travel the world. Her most fond experiences was going 3000 miles up the Amazon River, spending a week at a eco-lodge on the Galapagos Islands, and taking a Disney Cruise with her grandchildren. Jeanne loved to travel and found her new love "George" who loved to travel also. George and Jeanne would take weekend getaways around the state on Georges' Harley-Davidson Trike.



Jeanne continued to work as the bookkeeper for Georges' landscape business and enjoyed every moment with him until the day she passed in his arms. Jeanne lived a complete life and to the fullest extent with work, family, and friends.



Jeanne Marie McNeil Wenzel passed away on June 8, 2020 leaving behind her boyfriend George Acosta (Stuart, FL) of 13 years, her son Brick Wenzel and wife Britta Forsberg Wenzel of Lavallette, NJ and daughter Fawn Wenzel Bradley of Barnegat, NJ. Jeanne has three grandchildren Wyatt Bradley, Baye Bradley, and Sawyer Bradley and a new great grandchild 5/30/20, Frank J Buckley III (Baye's son). Jeanne also leaves behind her two brothers, Walter E McNeil Jr. of Palm Coast, Florida and Robert J McNeil of Manahawkin, NJ. Jeanne grew up in Bay Head, NJ and graduated from Bay Head grammar school in 1957 and Point Pleasant Beach HS in 1961. She was married to Robert C Wenzel of Lavallette NJ for many years and resided there. She retired to Boynton Beach, Florida and recently moved to Stuart, Florida. In lieu of flowers, Please contribute to Americas Gleaned Seafood, PO Box 94, Lavallette, NJ 08735; A (501c-3) whom is helping provide seafood to the nations food banks.









