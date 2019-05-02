|
Jeanne-Marie Perdue Jones
- - Jeanne-Marie Perdue Jones passed away in her sleep before dawn the day after Christmas. Born in Montclair in 1928 to Charles & Mildred Perdue, she attended Montclair High School, then Smith College, and for her master's degree, Montclair State University. Her professional life centered around creative art: working as a layout editor at McCall's magazine in the 1950s, teaching art for 16 years at Montclair-Kimberly Academy, running an antiques business for 20 years with her husband Griffith H. Jones and throughout, creating her own body of paintings and sculptures. She was an inspiration for her students and for many who knew her as an insightful and kind teacher.
She is survived by her twin sister, Anne Perdue von Hoffmann, her children Gwendolyn, Griff and Rhys, son-in-law Jeroen Boeve and her grand-children Tristan, Ryan, Alexandra, Rhys Jr, Liam and Lillian.