Mahwah - Jeanne Marie Russo, of Mahwah, passed away July 9, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Carlo (2008) and Sheila (NEE: Gillick, 1993) Russo, she was the loving sister of twin brother Louis (Carolyn) Russo, Pat (Bill) Dries, and Chuck (Maria) Russo. She was the adoring aunt of eight nieces and nephews, and eighteen cousins, and their families. A graduate of Western College for Women at Miami of Ohio, Jeanne taught Special Education in Saddle River for a few years before working in the family wine business. A three time Cancer Survivor, Jeanne learned to say "Yes" to life! As a part of her lifelong goal to help others and add beauty to the world Jeanne created Intimate Moments, a clothing line offering ostomates like herself a way to dress and express with confidence, self esteem, and well being. "She was a shining light to all who knew her." Services will be private. To honor Jeanne please make a donation in her name to a charity close to your heart. Arrangements Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. Feeneyfuneralhome.com