1/
Jeanne Marie Russo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Marie Russo

Mahwah - Jeanne Marie Russo, of Mahwah, passed away July 9, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Carlo (2008) and Sheila (NEE: Gillick, 1993) Russo, she was the loving sister of twin brother Louis (Carolyn) Russo, Pat (Bill) Dries, and Chuck (Maria) Russo. She was the adoring aunt of eight nieces and nephews, and eighteen cousins, and their families. A graduate of Western College for Women at Miami of Ohio, Jeanne taught Special Education in Saddle River for a few years before working in the family wine business. A three time Cancer Survivor, Jeanne learned to say "Yes" to life! As a part of her lifelong goal to help others and add beauty to the world Jeanne created Intimate Moments, a clothing line offering ostomates like herself a way to dress and express with confidence, self esteem, and well being. "She was a shining light to all who knew her." Services will be private. To honor Jeanne please make a donation in her name to a charity close to your heart. Arrangements Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. Feeneyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved