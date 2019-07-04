|
|
Jeanne Marie Tighe Moran
Lavallette - Jeanne Marie Tighe Moran passed away on Friday June 21, 2019 surrounded by those she loved most. Jeanne, originally from Yonkers, NY raised her family in Montclair, NJ and Arlington, TX before retiring full time to the family's beach house in Lavallette, NJ. Jeanne was a tenacious woman, who after raising her family finished her college degree at the age of 53 at the University of Texas at Arlington and subsequently had a long and successful career as a real estate agent on the Jersey Shore. When the summers came, Jeanne's home on Ocean Beach Shores became a sanctuary for friends and family, where countless memories were made, littered with bakery runs, boardwalk trips, and endless love. Jeanne is preceded in death by her Husband of nearly 50 years, Joseph Moran, her sisters, Mary Early and Betty Hungebuhler. Jeanne is survived by her sister Catherine Connolly, her daughter Eileen Moran Lissak and husband Guy Lissak, her son Joseph Moran and his partner Syrell Stancampiano, along with her five grandchildren, Nicholas Moran and his wife Amy, Matthew Lissak, Carly Lissak, Aidan Moran, and Kieran Moran and her cherished caregiver and friend Jillian Medley and loving pup Buttercup. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St Pio Pietrelcina RC Church, 103 Washington Ave, Lavallette, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , michaeljfox.org. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Highway 35 N, Lavallette, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.