1/
Jeanne Ponzini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Ponzini

Washington Twp - Jeanne Ponzini (nee Pindulich) age 71, of Township of Washington, NJ, entered into eternal life Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Peter Ponzini, devoted mother of Peter (Jennifer) Ponzini, and Nicholas (Lucy) Ponzini, the loving daughter of Margaret (Ilic) and the late Nicholas Pindulich. Jeanne will be sadly missed by her cherished grandchildren, Juliana, Peter, Sebastian, Victoria and Valentina. Before her retirement, she was a Special Education Teacher's Assistant in the Paramus School district, and also taught CCD at Our Lady of Visitation RC School. Jeanne was eternally charitable and contributed to countless foundations. Her artistic talents and love for gardening and crafts was ever apparent in every part of her life. But most of all what she truly cherished was her two children.

Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 AM at Our Lady of Visitation RC Church, Paramus. Entombment at George Washington Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved