Jeanne Ponzini



Washington Twp - Jeanne Ponzini (nee Pindulich) age 71, of Township of Washington, NJ, entered into eternal life Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Peter Ponzini, devoted mother of Peter (Jennifer) Ponzini, and Nicholas (Lucy) Ponzini, the loving daughter of Margaret (Ilic) and the late Nicholas Pindulich. Jeanne will be sadly missed by her cherished grandchildren, Juliana, Peter, Sebastian, Victoria and Valentina. Before her retirement, she was a Special Education Teacher's Assistant in the Paramus School district, and also taught CCD at Our Lady of Visitation RC School. Jeanne was eternally charitable and contributed to countless foundations. Her artistic talents and love for gardening and crafts was ever apparent in every part of her life. But most of all what she truly cherished was her two children.



Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 AM at Our Lady of Visitation RC Church, Paramus. Entombment at George Washington Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge.









