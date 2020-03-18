|
Jeanne T. Byrne
Little Falls - Jeanne Thompson Byrne died on March 16, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the age of 97.
The daughter of the late John H. and Eilleen Kirkwood Thompson, Jeanne was born in Little Falls, NJ on September 28, 1922. She resided in Little Falls and at her summer home on Green Pond, NJ until relocating to Florida in 2015. She was a lifelong communicant of Holy Angels R.C. Church in Little Falls.
Educated in the Little Falls public school system, she graduated from Montclair High School in 1940 and later obtained a B.A. in Art Education from William Paterson College. After teaching for one year, she obtained a position as an Art Therapy Program Specialist in the NJ State Hospital System where she worked until retiring in 1986. During the early 1980's she participated in group teaching at what was then Newark State College.
A devoted wife, Jeanne was married to George J. Byrne from 1946 until his death in 1998. She is survived by two daughters, Eileen (Mrs Robert) Marshall of Warren Co., Virginia and Kathleen (Mrs. George W) Ferguson of Little Falls; one son, Kevin G. Byrne and his spouse, Will Ameringer of Palm Beach, Florida and Sag Harbor, NY; four granddaughters, Alexandra Marshall, Elizabeth Marshall, Kathleen A. Ferguson, and Alice (Mrs. Rajan) Patel and three great-grandsons.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, and in accordance with the Government's suggestions, there will be no viewing or public funeral services at this time. Jeanne will be interred privately in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair, NJ on Saturday, March 21. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future, most likely in September. Please check bizubparker.com for an updated schedule.