North Haledon - Jeannetta L. DeVries (nee Kuiken), age 98 of North Haledon, NJ died on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Midland Park until 2010 when she entered the Holland Christian Home in North Haledon. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel De Vries. Prior to her retirement, Jeannetta was the Deputy Borough Clerk for the Borough of Midland Park. While employed by the Borough, she had also served simultaneously as the Deputy Court Clerk and Violations Clerk. She was a member of the Faith Reformed Church in Midland Park where she was a choir member and sang as a soloist in many churches and at public affairs throughout the years. Jeanetta was a former member of the Midland Park Board of Health, the Public Assistance Board, Historical Sights Committee, Friends of the Library and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Midland Park Fire Department. Due to the current Pandemic, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508. Arrangements are by the Vader Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. For family and friends wishing to view the committal prayers conducted at the private burial of Jeannetta are invited to go the funeral home's web site, www.vpfh.com, beginning on Tuesday, April 28th, click on Jeannetta's obituary and following the obituary is where the video will appear.