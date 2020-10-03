1/
Jeannette Andre
Jeannette Andre

North Haledon - Jeannette Andrea, 99, of North Haledon on October 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Andre. Dear mother of Phyllis Chernalis and her husband Tony of Wyckoff. Friends and family may visit at the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Rd, Franklin Lakes, NJ, Monday from 4-7PM. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday at St. Elizabeth RC Church in Wyckoff at 10AM. Interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ.

For additional information contact Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road Franklin Lakes, NJ ( www.vpmemorial.com ) or 201-891-4770




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
