Jeannette Angela Commerford
Washington Twp. -
Jeannette Angela Commerford (née Malcuit), age 93 of the Township of Washington, passed away on April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Bradley (Brad) Commerford and her brother John Malcuit. She is survived by her daughter Denise, son Brad, and son John, his wife Lorraine, and her 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren in addition to her loving sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of long-time friends. She was a diehard Yankee fan and an avid bird watcher. She knew every bird, chipmunk and squirrel that visited her feeder and often spoke about their antics just outside her window. Mom endured many years of health issues that ultimately brought her to the Atrium in Park Ridge as a resident. She appreciated all the love and support from family and friends who visited her or called her to let her know she was an important part of their lives. A graveside service will be conducted at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope and Heroes Children's Cancer Fund. (Hopeandheroes.org)
