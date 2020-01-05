|
|
Jeannette Barone
Garfield - Barone, Jeannette (Russo), 93, of Garfield passed away on January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfonse Barone. Daughter of the late Charles & Susan Russo. Sister of the late Frank G. Russo. She is survived by a large and loving extended family.
Mrs. Barone was born in Passaic and lived the last 45 years in Garfield. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church in Garfield. She was a secretary for the Teamsters Union in Garfield for 25 years.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel on Wednesday at 10 AM. Followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church at 11 AM. Entombment Saint Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 3-7 PM. In Lieu of Flowers contributions to Villa Marie Claire Saddle River or St. Jude's Hospital would be appreciated. www.marroccos.com