Services
Marrocco Funeral Home
66 Passaic Ave
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 473-8400
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Marrocco Funeral Home
66 Passaic Ave
Passaic, NJ 07055
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church
Jeannette Barone

Jeannette Barone Obituary
Jeannette Barone

Garfield - Barone, Jeannette (Russo), 93, of Garfield passed away on January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfonse Barone. Daughter of the late Charles & Susan Russo. Sister of the late Frank G. Russo. She is survived by a large and loving extended family.

Mrs. Barone was born in Passaic and lived the last 45 years in Garfield. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church in Garfield. She was a secretary for the Teamsters Union in Garfield for 25 years.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel on Wednesday at 10 AM. Followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church at 11 AM. Entombment Saint Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 3-7 PM. In Lieu of Flowers contributions to Villa Marie Claire Saddle River or St. Jude's Hospital would be appreciated. www.marroccos.com
