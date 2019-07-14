Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Jeannette Shadwell

Jeannette Shadwell Obituary
Jeannette Shadwell

Pompton Lakes - Jeannette Shadwell (Rodriguez) 76 of Pompton Lakes, passed away peacefully, at home with her family on Monday July 8, 2019. Born and raised in New York City, she lived in Elmwood Park and Floridabefore settling in Pompton Lakes. She was a registered nurse for Pelham Bay General Hospital in the Bronx and then for Dr. Charles Henry Hirsch in Paterson before retiring. She was a member of the Elmwood Park Volunteer Fire Department Company #2 Ladies Auxillary and the Woman's Club of Fair Lawn and Elmwood Park.

Beloved wife of the late Francis, loving mother of William, (his wife Melodee) and Karen Ward, (her late husband Chuck), proud grandmother of Cody Pearce, dear sister of James Garcia (his wife Annie), Robert Garcia and Linda Joseph (her husband Jerry).

Memorial visiting Saturday July 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park, N.J. Celebration of Life to follow at Elmwood Park Engine # 2, 70 Parkview, Elmwood Park, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
