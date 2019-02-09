|
Jeanne Capizzi
Afton, NY - Jeanne Capizzi (née Sheridan), 67, of Afton, N,Y., passed away on Tuesday February 5th, 2019.
Born in the Bronx NY, she lived in Elmwood Park most of her life before settling in Afton for the past 15 years. She worked as the accounts payable manager for Toys R Us at the corporate offices in Rochelle Park & Wayne.
She loved spending time reading and being a member of her local book club, walking in the woods and being with her grandchildren. She also spent years volunteering at her local food bank.
Beloved wife of Steve Capizzi, Sr., loving mother of Steve Capizzi, Jr., his wife Krystyna & Colleen Orlando, her husband Joseph, proud grandmother of Cara, Victoria, Ethan & Kloe, devoted daughter of Frances Sheridan and the late Eugene, dear sister of Ronnie Sheridan and the late Anne, Irene and Jim, also survived by her beloved dog Barney.
Memorial Visiting on Sunday February 10th, 2019 at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Visiting hours 2 to 5 p.m.