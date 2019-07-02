|
Jeannie R. Ryan
Norwood - Jeannie R. Ryan, 63, died on Monday July 1, 2019 after years of strength and fierce optimism in a struggle against cancer. She was the beloved mother of Erica Ryan (and husband Matthew Schuck) and Michael John Ryan (and wife Candice Lim). She was grandmother to Alice Ryan Schuck, her favorite person on this earth. She was the cherished sister of Mary Jane Sacco (and husband Charles Sacco), John Conroy (and wife Susan Conroy), Nancy Cirelli, and Donna DeNucci (and husband Mario DeNucci). She was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Jane Conroy. And she was loved by many family and friends. She made the world a better place, and we carry her on in our hearts.
Visiting hours are Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeannie's memory may be made to METAvivor at www.metavivor.org.
