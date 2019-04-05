|
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
Shiva
Following Services
at the Bader home until 5pm
Shiva
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
at the Bader home and 7pm-9pm
Shiva
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the Bader home and 7pm-9pm
Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Minyan Services at the Bader home
Shiva
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shiva
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Minyan Services at the Bader home
Shiva
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:30 PM
Minyan Services at the Bader home
Shiva
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shiva
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Minyan Services at the Bader home
Jeffrey A. Bader
Woodcliff Lake - Jeffrey Alan Bader, 63, of Woodcliff Lake, passed away on April 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after an unexpected medical event.
Jeff is survived by his beloved wife Gerilyn (nee Keller), son Chad Bader and his wife Camila, daughter Torie Pollack and her husband Ben, daughter Callie Bader and her fiance' Avery Normyle, and his adored grandson Jayden Pollack. Jeff will be missed greatly by his father-in-law Lou Keller, and sister Sheryl Katzenstein. He is predeceased by his parents Herman and Celia Bader, his mother-in-law Shirley Keller, his sister Michele Bader, and brother-in-law Les Katzenstein.
Born in Passiac, New Jersey, Jeff was a longtime resident of Woodcliff Lake, and served the borough in many capacities over the years, including four terms as a Councilman, Police & Fire Commissioner, Chairman of Building and Grounds, Triboro Public Safety Commissioner, Planning Board Member, Parks & Recreation Committee Member, and President of the Woodcliff Lake Baseball Association. He also proudly served as a Coach for both the WCL Baseball and Softball leagues and the WCL Basketball league, and was an active member of Temple Emanuel in the borough.
Professionally, Jeff was a highly-respected leader in the motor carrier industry. Jeff was the founder and CEO of Golden Carriers, Inc., an intermodal trucking, warehousing and logistics company serving the Port of NY & NJ, with customers throughout the U.S. & Canada, for over 40 years. He served eight elected terms as the President of the Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers, a non-profit organization based in Port Newark that advocates for the intermodal trucking community, representing the group since its formation in 2002. Jeff also served on the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey's Council on Port Performance since 2013, and was Vice Chairman of the Bergen County Utilities Authority since 2014.
In addition to his loving family, Jeff Bader leaves behind many friends and work colleagues who are heartbroken over his untimely passing. Jeff was known for always taking a diplomatic approach to problem-solving, willing to sit down and talk with people face-to-face to resolve issues and achieve positive change. Jeff deeply valued his friendships and work relationships, but his greatest source of pride, happiness and love came from spending time with wife, children, and his grandson. Jeff was a big believer in putting family first, and the strong bond that he shared with his loved ones sustained him throughout his life. Jeff lived an exemplary life of service, gratitude, and humility. He was always there for his friends, ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Jeff Bader's legacy of love, compassion, and unselfishness will be forever remembered and cherished by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5th at 10am at Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Home, 402 Park Street in Hackensack, NJ, followed by burial at Cedar Park Cemetery/Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the Bader home on 81 Blueberry Drive in Woodcliff Lake on Friday following the burial, until 5pm; Sunday April 7 from 10am-1pm, 3pm-5pm, and 7pm-9pm; Monday, April 8 from 2-5pm and 7-9pm, Tuesday, April 9 from 7-9pm; and Wednesday April 10 from 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Minyan Services will be held Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30pm. In recent years, Jeff Bader became a vocal advocate for organ donation and kidney disease awareness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , c/o Jeff Bader Team Kidney Campaign, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016.
