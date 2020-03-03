|
Jeffrey Carpenter
Paramus - 58, of Paramus, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Jeffrey and his brother Greg co-founded American Beauty Landscape Design, Paramus in 1983 after attending SUNY at Farmingdale. He was a member of the NJLCA, NCMA, ICPI and SIMA. Jeffrey was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood.
Cherished husband of the late Kim Carpenter (nee Halm) (2018). Loving father of Amanda and Lindsey Carpenter of Paramus. Dear brother of Ronald Carpenter and his wife Odille, Mark Carpenter and his wife Mary, Clyde Carpenter and his wife Janet, and Gregory Carpenter and his wife Sonnie. Beloved uncle and godfather. Jeffrey is predeceased by his brothers Frederick and Kirk Carpenter.
Family will receive friends on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday March 6, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church 1 Passaic Street Ridgewood. Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jeffrey's name may to made to the IHA Scholarship Fund, 500 Van Emburgh Ave. Washington Township, NJ 07676.
