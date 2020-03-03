Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church
1 Passaic Street
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Carpenter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Carpenter Obituary
Jeffrey Carpenter

Paramus - 58, of Paramus, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Jeffrey and his brother Greg co-founded American Beauty Landscape Design, Paramus in 1983 after attending SUNY at Farmingdale. He was a member of the NJLCA, NCMA, ICPI and SIMA. Jeffrey was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood.

Cherished husband of the late Kim Carpenter (nee Halm) (2018). Loving father of Amanda and Lindsey Carpenter of Paramus. Dear brother of Ronald Carpenter and his wife Odille, Mark Carpenter and his wife Mary, Clyde Carpenter and his wife Janet, and Gregory Carpenter and his wife Sonnie. Beloved uncle and godfather. Jeffrey is predeceased by his brothers Frederick and Kirk Carpenter.

Family will receive friends on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday March 6, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church 1 Passaic Street Ridgewood. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jeffrey's name may to made to the IHA Scholarship Fund, 500 Van Emburgh Ave. Washington Township, NJ 07676.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -