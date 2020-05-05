Jeffrey D. Parente



Bogota - Jeffrey D. Parente 64 passed away May 3, 2020. He was a life long Bogota resident who was a member of the Bogota Police Reserve and Bogota Rescue Squad. He was employed by Winter Supply, Paramus and concurrently worked at the Ice House, Hackensack, which fulfilled his love of hockey and the NY Rangers. Prior to that he owned and operated Jeff's Tire Repair for many, many years. Loving husband of Kimberly. Wonderful loving father of William and Ryan. Awesome brother to William and his wife Jennifer, of Cortlandt, NY; Ronald and his wife Leeann, of Prospect Park, NJ; Andrew and his wife Darlene, of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ; Rosemary Verdicchio and her husband Anthony, of S. Hackensack, NJ; Dennis and his wife Marie, of Wayne, NJ. Dear uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Also survived by his dog Bailey. He was loved and will be sadly missed by all.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store