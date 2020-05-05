Jeffrey D. Parente
Jeffrey D. Parente

Bogota - Jeffrey D. Parente 64 passed away May 3, 2020. He was a life long Bogota resident who was a member of the Bogota Police Reserve and Bogota Rescue Squad. He was employed by Winter Supply, Paramus and concurrently worked at the Ice House, Hackensack, which fulfilled his love of hockey and the NY Rangers. Prior to that he owned and operated Jeff's Tire Repair for many, many years. Loving husband of Kimberly. Wonderful loving father of William and Ryan. Awesome brother to William and his wife Jennifer, of Cortlandt, NY; Ronald and his wife Leeann, of Prospect Park, NJ; Andrew and his wife Darlene, of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ; Rosemary Verdicchio and her husband Anthony, of S. Hackensack, NJ; Dennis and his wife Marie, of Wayne, NJ. Dear uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Also survived by his dog Bailey. He was loved and will be sadly missed by all.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Jeff I can't believe you are gone my heart is so broken. You and Kim were the nicest people in the world. I think about all the fun we use to have . I will miss you my brother fly high and tell everyone I said hi. Love u
Kathy bennett
Friend
