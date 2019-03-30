Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Budd Lake - The entire Darwick family mourns the loss of Jeffrey Darwick, a man of true wit and warmth. Mr. Darwick, 62, lost his battle with cancer on March 29th 2019 at his home in Budd Lake, New Jersey. The funeral will be held at 11AM on Sunday, March 31st at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, Hackensack, NJ. Mr. Darwick married the love of his life Jody and they spent 27 wonderful years together. They have two daughters, Alexandra and Leah. Mr. Darwick obtained both his CPA and his law degree, and had a successful career as an attorney. A tremendous athlete, he played in softball leagues up until his death and enjoyed sharing his love of sports with those around him. He was known for his unmatched sense of humor, his infectious smile and his devotion to his family. Mr. Darwick will be missed terribly by his wife, Jody, daughters, Alexandra and Leah, brothers Randy and Alan, along with the rest of his family and friends.
