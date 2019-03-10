|
Jeffrey J. DeSimone, Jr.
Saddle River - DeSimone, Jeffrey J. DeSimone, Jr., 33, husband, father, and dear friend to all, died peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Saddle River, NJ.
Jeff was born on May 20, 1985 to Lorraine and Jeffrey DeSimon, Sr. He grew up in Ridgefield, NJ. He attended Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania and earned a Bachelor's degree in Sociology. Jeff went on to work for Bergen County Communications for ten years, he then took over managing his father's knife sharpening business. Jeff and his wife, Julianne, moved to New Milford in 2015, where they raise their son Cole.
Jeff's passions were simple. He enjoyed the company of his family and friends, traveling to any beach, or just being in the comfort of his own home. Jeff exuded a quiet strength and was always a silent observer, though he never missed a thing. He was an amazing father and sought to instill in his son, the principles of doing the right thing and enjoying life even through all of the ups and downs.
Jeff is survived by his wife of almost seven years, Julianne DeSimone, his son Cole, his parents Jeffrey and Lorraine of Mahwah, NJ, his brother Daniel, sister in law Lauren and their son Jayden of East Hanover, NJ, his grandparents Gerald and Simone DeSimone. Aunt Lauren and Uncle Gerald DeSimone, Aunt Janet Marcovage, Aunt Jeanne and Uncle Joe Colford, cousins Matthew and wife Nyla and Michael and wife Jayne Colford, Thomas and husband Jason and Christopher and wife Angelika, Joseph and John Marcovage, Nephews Kyle, Anthony, Andrew and Jayden, Nieces Emily and Marisa, and Godson Connor. Jeff is predeceased by grandparents Hank and Inez Christie.
The family asks that you spend time with your children, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones and make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond. This is what Jeff would wish.
A wake will be held Monday, March 11 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Blackley Funeral Home in Ridgefield, NJ. Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at 10:00am at St. Matthew's Church in Ridgefield, NJ followed by cremation services at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a gift for Cole DeSimone's college education which can be made by going to www.Ugift529.com, entering the code, Z34-A5Q, and following the instructions.