Jeffrey J. Tamborlane
Haworth - Jeffrey J. Tamborlane, 78, died peacefully on March 16, 2020, at his home in Haworth. He was predeceased by his loving parents; father William V. Tamborlane Sr. and mother Eleanor L. Tamborlane; and his beloved son Jeffrey W. Tamborlane. He is survived by his brothers, Dr. Roger W. Tamborlane, Dr. William V. Tamborlane, his friend Patricia Costanzo, and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. An entombment ceremony was conducted by Father Stephen J. Fichter on March 28, 2020 at the Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Arrangements by Feeney funeral Home, Ridgewood.