Jeffrey Missonellie
Hawthorne - Jeffrey Missonellie, age 74, of Hawthorne, on Friday, November 22, 2019, after a three year battle with glioblastoma. Born in Paterson, Jeffrey had lived most of his life in Hawthorne. He had served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After graduating from the University of Miami, Jeffrey went onto work for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission in Newark, retiring as Chief Chemist. Jeffrey Missonellie was the beloved husband of Dorothy Missonellie. Son of the late Dr. William Missonellie and the late Barbara Missonellie (nee Mooney), both of Hawthorne. Brother of Dr. Barbara Miller and her husband Russell of New York, NY, Kathleen Missonellie of Mahwah, Gregory Missonellie of Mahwah, Frances Missonellie of Middletown, NY, and the late William Missonellie (2005). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 12:00 pm - 2:30 pm. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.browningforshay.com)