Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Jeffrey Todd Haight

Jeffrey Todd Haight Obituary
Jeffrey Todd Haight

Dunstable, MA - Jeffrey T. Haight, 62, of Dunstable, MA; formerly of Old Tappan, NJ died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home.

He was married to his best friend and sweetheart, Jean L. (Colt) Haight.

Born in Teaneck, New Jersey, he was the son of Josephine (Schwarzmann) Haight of Old Tappan, NJ and the late Kenneth Haight.

He graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School of Old Tappan, NJ with the class of 1974. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
