Jeffrey Todd Haight
Dunstable, MA - Jeffrey T. Haight, 62, of Dunstable, MA; formerly of Old Tappan, NJ died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home.
He was married to his best friend and sweetheart, Jean L. (Colt) Haight.
Born in Teaneck, New Jersey, he was the son of Josephine (Schwarzmann) Haight of Old Tappan, NJ and the late Kenneth Haight.
He graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School of Old Tappan, NJ with the class of 1974.