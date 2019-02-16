|
Jenine Kinsella
Ramsey - Jenine Kinsella, 40, of Ramsey, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Queens, NY and raised in Monroe, NY, she was the owner of Keep It Glowing, where she passionately practiced her art as a holistic esthetician and promoted a natural and organic lifestyle.
Jenine is survived by her loving husband, Kevin, and her two sons, Julen & Luke. She will be dearly missed by her mother and stepfather, Theresa & Miles Tomer, her father, Steven DiMaggio, her brothers Myles & Chris, as well as her loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Cornerstone Christian Church, 495 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A funeral mass will be held at the church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10am with a burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jenine's memory can be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005. For more information, please visit www.vpfh.com.