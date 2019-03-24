|
Jennie Chamiec Gaitskill
Franklin Lakes - Jennie Chamiec Gaitskill, a long time resident of Franklin Lakes, NJ died at the age of 91 on March 10th, 2019 in Pompton Plains, NJ.
Jennie was a life-long avid learner, lover of opera and dedicated to public service, especially supporting women's rights, environmental responsibility and social justice. She was an enthusiastic birder and spent many fulfilling years traveling the world with her husband, H. Clay Gaitskill and other family members in search of wildlife, adventures and cultural experiences.
During the Korean War, the federal government paid for her schooling through graduation from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Anesthesia, leading to working as a nurse anesthetist.
She volunteered with the growing Ramapo High School District on the Projection Committee, Ramapo Regional District Curriculum and Communication Advisory Committee. Jennie was appointed to the Franklin Lakes Environmental Commission and the Bergen County Park Commission. She was active with the Girl Scouts and a Board member of the Ramapo Area League of Women Voters.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, a stepson, eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Please consider a gift in her name to the NJ Audubon Society, Southern Poverty Law Center or Planned Parenthood.