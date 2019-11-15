|
Jennie (Neglia) Ciuppa
Wayne - Ciuppa, Jennie (Neglia), 96 of Wayne, passed away on November 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ignazio J. Ciuppa. Loving mother to John Ciuppa & his life partner Lizette Zebi. Dear grandmother to John Ciuppa Jr. & his fiancé Patry. Dear sister to the late Anthony and Marion Neglia.
Jennie was born in Passaic and lived in Wayne since 1974. She was a teacher at Passaic County Vocational Tech in Wayne for 23 years, she was also a registrar and treasurer at the Passaic Evening High School for 30 years. She was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton and was a member of the St. Philip's Prime Timers, Mount Carmel Guild and The Red Hatters Club.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Tuesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting on Monday from 4PM to 8PM. www.marroccos.com