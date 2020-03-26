Services
1932 - 2020
Little Falls - GIOVANINA "JENNIE" (nee Zichelli) CONTI, 87 formerly of Little Falls, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Born in Montclair, NJ, Mrs. Conti resided in Little Falls since 1954. She retired as the Cafeteria Manager at Little Falls School #1 where she worked for eighteen years. Previously, she was employed as a secretary for Prudential Insurance Co. of Newark.

She was a parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church, Little Falls.

Mrs. Conti was predeceased by her husband, James V. Conti, in 2019; her sister, Nicolina DeAngelis and her brother, Frank Zichelli.

Survivors include: her daughter, Diane Silvers and her husband Robert; her son, James Brian Conti; her grandson, Dylan Quick; her sister, Eleanor Cirello; her two brothers, Robert Zichelli and his wife. Joan and Michael Zichelli and his wife, Judy.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation a private graveside service will be held. A public memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Memorial Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., #203, Roseland, NJ 07068. Visit www.bizubparker.com for updates.
