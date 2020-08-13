Jennie DeStefano
Woodcliff - Jennie DeStefano, 94, longtime resident of Woodcliff Lake, NJ passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born in Lower East Side New York City to and Primo and Ida Picchioni. Jennie was a graduate of Seward Park High School in New York City and had a degree in Secretarial Studies. She worked as the Assistant to the President of a Rubber Import Company on Wall Street for many years. Jennie moved on to work as Assistant to the President of the NIA Insurance Group in Paramus,NJ for several years. She later owned and operated for almost 15 years the Card and Gift Store at Tice's Farm in Woodcliff Lake, NJ. In addition to her career, Jennie was involved in several volunteer and extracurricular activities. She was on the Woodcliff Lake Board of Education for many years. Jennie was also a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake. Jennie loved playing Bridge and was involved with many Bridge groups throughout the years and played through recently. She was also an avid fan of intelligent pursuits including Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, crossword puzzles and reading. Jennie also was a huge Yankee fan, and never missed a game on TV!
Jennie was married in 1948 to Alfred DeStefano, her neighborhood sweetheart whom she met at 13 years old. Alfred predeceased her March 13, 2019. Jennie was a devoted mother to her three children Victoria DeStefano (deceased), Jon (Patty) DeStefano of Langhorne, PA, Paul DeStefano of River Vale, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dillon and Paul DeStefano, Matthew DeStefano, Grace Christou (Mike), Regina Murphy (Sean), and Michael DeStefano, and great grandchildren Hadley and Lucia Christou. Jennie is also survived by her loving sisters Dina Acerno of Norwood, NJ and Rose Erickson of Stony Brook Long Island.
The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ Sunday August 16th 2-6pm
The funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Monday August 17th at 10am. becker-funeralhome.com