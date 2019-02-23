|
|
Jennie Duffy
Rutherford - Jennie Caroline Duffy (nee Moore) of Rutherford, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, she was 92 years old. Jennie was born in Hoboken NJ where she spent her childhood and teenage years. She went to St. Vincent's Nursing School in New York City where she earned her RN Degree.
Jennie married Robert William Duffy in 1951 and they eventually established their home and family in Rutherford NJ where she lived for 60 years. Jennie lost Bob, the love of her life in 1980. She was also predeceased by her sisters Doris Dolan and Ruth Finks, and brother Robert Moore.
Jennie is survived by her children and their spouses: Mary Elizabeth Duffy, Robert and Grace Duffy, Patricia and Liberator DeMarco, Alice and John Gleason, Thomas and Deborah Duffy, Jennie and Vincent Focarino. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Jennie was very involved with Saint Mary Church and its various ministries. She supported many with her work in the Bereavement Committee and the Lazarus Group. She also showed her deep devotion to the Blessed Mother through the Rosary Society. Her rosaries were never far from her hands. She frequently visited the homebound bringing them communion and companionship.
Family will receive friends Sunday 1-3pm and 6-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.
Funeral Monday 9:30am from funeral home for a 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
calhounmania.com