Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Jennie Mazzariello Obituary
Jennie Mazzariello

Cliffside Park - Mazzariello, Jennie, nee:Cavallo, age 101, longtime resident of Cliffside Park, on Sunday May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Andrew Mazzariello. Devoted mother of William and his wife Barbara and the late Ann Stark-Hess and her husband Kenneth. Cherished grandmother of Charles "Scott" Stark, Jennifer Stark, Amy Mazzariello and Billy Mazzariello. Adored great grandmother of Justin and Alexa. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 10 am -12 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Religious service Thursday 12 pm with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a local hospice. For condolences, directions, or information or call (201) 944-0100 www.frankpatti.com
