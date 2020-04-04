Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Zuretti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Zuretti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Zuretti Obituary
Jennie Zuretti

Rochelle Park - Jennie Zuretti, (nee Viola), 89, of New Milford, formerly of Rochelle Park, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Before retiring, Jennie worked for Hackensack University Medical Center as an office manager. She was a past choir member at Sacred Heart RC Church and, in her younger years, Jennie was a competitive roller skater.

Cherished wife of Charles Zuretti, Sr. (2004). Loving mother of Charles Zuretti, Jr.and his wife Susan, Marianne Joiner and her husband George, Stephen Zuretti and his wife Effie and the late Debbie DeMaio and her husband Kenny. Beloved grandmother of Erin, George, Marissa, Kara, Jesse and Gabrielle and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Mary Ann Viola. Jennie was predeceased by her brothers Joseph, Francis, Salvatore Jr. and Thomas and her parents Salvatore Viola and Rose (nee Gallitano).

All services are being held privately for the family. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 S Farview Ave., Paramus, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Jennie's memory may be made in lieu of flowers to Lupus Foundation of America, Inc. 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -