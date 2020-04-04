|
|
Jennie Zuretti
Rochelle Park - Jennie Zuretti, (nee Viola), 89, of New Milford, formerly of Rochelle Park, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Before retiring, Jennie worked for Hackensack University Medical Center as an office manager. She was a past choir member at Sacred Heart RC Church and, in her younger years, Jennie was a competitive roller skater.
Cherished wife of Charles Zuretti, Sr. (2004). Loving mother of Charles Zuretti, Jr.and his wife Susan, Marianne Joiner and her husband George, Stephen Zuretti and his wife Effie and the late Debbie DeMaio and her husband Kenny. Beloved grandmother of Erin, George, Marissa, Kara, Jesse and Gabrielle and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Mary Ann Viola. Jennie was predeceased by her brothers Joseph, Francis, Salvatore Jr. and Thomas and her parents Salvatore Viola and Rose (nee Gallitano).
All services are being held privately for the family. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 S Farview Ave., Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Jennie's memory may be made in lieu of flowers to Lupus Foundation of America, Inc. 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037
