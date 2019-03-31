Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Lauritano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer J. Lauritano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennifer J. Lauritano Obituary
Jennifer J. Lauritano

Clifton - Jennifer J. (Kolodziej) Lauritano, 47, of Clifton, passed away on March 19, 2019. Jennifer was a wonderful, kind, and amazing woman. Born in Passaic, Jennifer was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Beloved wife of Joseph Lauritano for 19 years. Devoted mother of Joseph and Ryan Lauritano. Dear cousin of Kristen and her brother Mark, Kenny and his wife Terri, Joanne and her husband Frank, Janine and her husband Tim, Ricky and his wife Maribel, and Christine and her husband Pete Metzger. Loving sister-in-law of Cathleen Lauritano and William Lauritano and his wife Megan. Dear sister of Joseph Kolodziej and his wife Amie, Thomas Kolodziej, and Mary Jo Coan and her husband Benjy. Cherished aunt of Eric, Nicole, and Tyler Coan, Jakub and Connor Kolodziej, and Michael and Matthew Lauritano. Adored daughter of the late Joseph and Gloria Kolodziej.

Jennifer was passionate about her family. Jennifer was an accomplished photographer and loved to photograph events unfolding in her life and those around her. She possessed a great love for athletics and coaching of basketball. Jennifer was gifted with the ability to express her heart using words to others. She was a graduate of Montclair State University with a BA in education. Jennifer was a teacher who loved coaching the Clifton Girls' Basketball team, the Wayne Hills Softball team, and the Montclair State University Tennis team.

Services were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home. If desired, donations may be made in Jennifer's memory to The Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N. Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now