Jennifer J. Lauritano
Clifton - Jennifer J. (Kolodziej) Lauritano, 47, of Clifton, passed away on March 19, 2019. Jennifer was a wonderful, kind, and amazing woman. Born in Passaic, Jennifer was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Beloved wife of Joseph Lauritano for 19 years. Devoted mother of Joseph and Ryan Lauritano. Dear cousin of Kristen and her brother Mark, Kenny and his wife Terri, Joanne and her husband Frank, Janine and her husband Tim, Ricky and his wife Maribel, and Christine and her husband Pete Metzger. Loving sister-in-law of Cathleen Lauritano and William Lauritano and his wife Megan. Dear sister of Joseph Kolodziej and his wife Amie, Thomas Kolodziej, and Mary Jo Coan and her husband Benjy. Cherished aunt of Eric, Nicole, and Tyler Coan, Jakub and Connor Kolodziej, and Michael and Matthew Lauritano. Adored daughter of the late Joseph and Gloria Kolodziej.
Jennifer was passionate about her family. Jennifer was an accomplished photographer and loved to photograph events unfolding in her life and those around her. She possessed a great love for athletics and coaching of basketball. Jennifer was gifted with the ability to express her heart using words to others. She was a graduate of Montclair State University with a BA in education. Jennifer was a teacher who loved coaching the Clifton Girls' Basketball team, the Wayne Hills Softball team, and the Montclair State University Tennis team.
Services were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home. If desired, donations may be made in Jennifer's memory to The Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N. Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. www.ShookFH.com