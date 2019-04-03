|
Jennifer L. Nowak
Wyckoff - Nowak, Jennifer L. age 43 of Wyckoff died Monday, April 1, 2019. Jen was a lifelong resident of Wyckoff. She was a 1994 graduate of Ramapo High School and went on to graduate from Berkley College. Jen was employed as a Medical Assistant for the Valley Medical Group. She was a member of the Archer United Methodist Church in Allendale. In her youth she was an avid horseback rider and tennis and softball player. Surviving are her devoted sons, Colby and Christian Hillman, her parents, Eugene and Gay Nowak and her brother Christopher and his wife Anna. She also leaves her 2 nieces, Nicole and Savannah, her nephew Eric and her beloved canine companions, Jazzy and Minnie. The Nowak-Hillman family will receive friends on Friday at 3:00 PM for a brief service, followed by a time of visiting until 6:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Protection Fire Company #1, P.O. Box 232, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.